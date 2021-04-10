13th annual Fayetteville Film Fest taking place online and in-person

The festival will combine in-person screenings and online streaming presenting 10 narrative and documentary feature films, along with showing 40 more short films.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Film Fest Board has announced the lineup for the 13th annual Fayetteville Film Fest.

The 2021 Fayetteville Film Fest, taking place Nov. 11-13, will be a hybrid event that will have in-person and online streaming to present the 10 narrative and documentary films, along with 40 more short films.

The in-person screenings will take place at the University of Arkansas Global Campus theater and Pryor Center in Fayetteville Town Square.

Festival organizers say they will be taking extra precautions with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours for guests to attend any indoor, in-person event. For those unable to meet the requirements or are unable to attend, the festival will also stream most of the programming direct and on-demand from Sunday (Nov. 14) through Sunday (Sept. 21).

In addition to the film festival's lineup, the festival will also feature a panel discussion and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, many of who will be available on the streaming platform.

The festival will end in a Best of the Fest event at the Walton Arts Center on Sunday (Nov.14).

This year’s fest will also feature the fourth annual Fayetteville Film Prize pitch contest which includes an online pitch event where contestants have five minutes to pitch their best film idea to a panel of judges.

The winner of the Fayetteville Film Prize will receive a cash prize of $2000 to enable them to execute their film, 10 months to shoot their film in Northwest Arkansas and the finished film will screen at the 2022 Fayetteville Film Fest. Click here to register to pitch for the Fayetteville Film Prize.

Passes and advance individual tickets for the 2021 Fayetteville Film Fest will go on sale Monday (Oct. 11). Available passes to purchase are the All-Access VIP Passes at $80, Student passes at $25 and individual tickets to select screenings priced at $8 each.

Select online screenings will be available beginning Nov. 11 through the Eventive streaming platform, accessible through the festival website. Online programming will premiere on a rolling basis from Nov. 11-13 with the full program available on-demand until Nov. 21. Online-only tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can model, including a free option for guests unable to contribute.