11th annual NWA Emergency Preparedness Fair coming to Bentonville

The best time to prepare for an emergency is before it happens. The Fair gives the community tools to respond to a wide variety of disasters.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The 11th annual NWA Emergency Preparedness Fair (EPF) is happening Saturday (Sept. 18) in Bentonville.

The Fair is a free event designed to give residents in Northwest Arkansas (NWA) tools that ensure their families, neighbors and communities are prepared for disasters before they strike. It provides a fun and educational way for families to learn what to do in an emergency.

According to a Facebook post from the NWA EPF Facebook page, "Disaster in NWA doesn’t just include tornadoes. At the Preparedness Fair we give the NWA community the tools to respond to a wide variety of large-scale and personal disasters including fire, flood, loss of employment and basic first aid needs."

The Fair will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1101 McCollum Dr. in Bentonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizations such as the Red Cross and FEMA will have safety demonstrations, and there will be dedicated kid zones areas for children of all ages to learn about ways they should respond in an emergency.

Visit the NWA EPF website to learn more.