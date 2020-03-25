NEW YORK — Hosted by Elton John, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The concert will air in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot -- Sunday, March 29 , from 9:00-10:00 PM on FOX61 -- and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, as well as via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free.