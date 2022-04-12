Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Simmons Bank Arena in... you guessed it... September!

Earth, Wind & Fire will be dancin' in September at the Simmons Bank Arena.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You're about to remember the 17th night of September!

Earth, Wind & Fire will be dancin' in September at the Simmons Bank Arena.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and range from $60-$150.

You can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.