Dropkick Murphys bring tour to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Dropkick Murphys will be coming to The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena on October 3 at 7 p.m. with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on their fall tour.

The band returned on September 30 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, followed by their first-ever seated theater tour kicking off in late October.