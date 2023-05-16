Dropkick Murphys bring tour to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Dropkick Murphys will be coming to The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena on October 3 at 7 p.m. with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on their fall tour.
The band returned on September 30 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, followed by their first-ever seated theater tour kicking off in late October.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here. Prices range from $49.75, $59.75, and $69.75, plus applicable service charges.