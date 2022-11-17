The city of Bentonville lights up Saturday in Lighting of the Square event

It’s the most wonderful time of year as Downtown Bentonville prepares to kick off the holiday season.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual City of Bentonville Lighting of the Square will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman will flip the switch to illuminate the square at 6 p.m.

The free event is produced by the non-profit Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and welcomes all community members with a Ghiradelli hot chocolate.

The events begin at 4, and will continue into the evening:

4 p.m. — Santa’s Workshop and the Whoville Experience, including games, crafts, and all kinds of fun entertainment.

4 p.m . — Mainstage entertainment, including performances by Turning Pointe Dance Center, the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas, Ozark Ballet Theater, Adrija Dance, Ocean Waves, Mariachi Amistad, Beer & Hymns, and Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Pictures with Santa.

5 p.m. — Local businesses will compete in a holiday window contest with winners revealed starting at.

The event is a culmination of hours upon hours of work from the team at Bentonville Parks & Recreation department.

