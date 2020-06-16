Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson to reopen for shows

Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson will open for its first dinner shows since March on Wednesday, July 1.

BRANSON, Mo. — The most popular and most visited dinner show in Branson will stampede back into action just in time for the busy summer season.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson will open for its first dinner shows since March on Wednesday, July 1.

The show begins with a cast of performers, who lead the show’s 32 horses as they challenge each other in barrel races, tricks and other friendly competition.

Stampede also showcases a herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer and racing pigs. And back by popular demand is a crowd favorite: the “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay.

“We are excited to open on July 1 and to get back to entertaining families with this unique dinner show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said. “We will be observing the guidelines provided by Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”