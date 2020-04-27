Dallas to host virtual Cinco de Mayo happy hour

The virtual happy hour will take place from 5-7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, May 5, live on YouTube.

DALLAS — With the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing, Cinco de Mayo will have to be celebrated a bit differently this year.

The city of Dallas will host America’s Official Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour,

presented by the Margarita Mile. Dallas, Texas is the official home of the frozen margarita.

Chefs Dean Fearing and Julian Rodarte will help celebrate the popular holiday with Live Virtual Happy Hour on YouTube.

Everyone is invited to join Dallas chefs Dean Fearing (Fearing’s) and Julian Rodarte (Beto & Son) as they host the live special and bring in some of their restaurant friends from the Margarita Mile.



Everyone 21 and up is invited to join in on the virtual celebration.