Crystal Bridges launches new Community Arts Gallery

The space will show the museum's art-based community projects.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges has announced a new art space in their museum to exhibit arts-based community projects called the Community Arts Gallery which will open July 1.

An opening reception for the first exhibition in this new space will be held on July 22 in the new gallery. Entrance to this event and the gallery is free, with no tickets necessary.

“The gallery provides a dedicated space to spotlight local artists and community leaders who are working to energize and inspire the community through various creative projects,” said Sara Segerlin, director of community engagement at Crystal Bridges.

The new gallery will be launched with the exhibition Dear Friend by artist Leah Grant. The exhibit will feature large scale reproductions of letters written by community members. These letters are from a larger body of work created in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, in which Grant facilitated creative writing workshops in community partner sites throughout Northwest Arkansas. Grant used hot foil stamping to highlight words in the letters to create new messages.

“Dear Friend is adapted from a previous project I created ... This installation is very special to me – I wanted to share my experience with others and give them the same opportunity to heal through the vulnerability of putting their own thoughts and words on display,” said Grant.

