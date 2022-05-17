Crystal Bridges 'We the People' exhibit to include original print of U.S. Constitution

Crystal Bridges' "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" exhibit will include an original print of the U.S. Constitution, is one of 11 known in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

The We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy exhibit gives visitors the opportunity to explore and reflect on the relevance of the U.S. Constitution through art. The exhibit will be on display from July 2, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023, and will be free to the public.

The museum is planning a full suite of educational and public programming to complement the exhibition, including panels, workshops, student tours, teacher resources and programs. The programs were co-developed with some of the nation’s leading civic education organizations, including the National Constitution Center, Bill of Rights Institute, and iCivics, and museum-wide activities to coincide with Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 17.

A virtual exhibition tour, interactive content and other digital resources will be available on the museum’s website for visitors to explore and experience the exhibition remotely.

Highlighted historical paintings in the exhibit include John Lee Douglas Mathies’s depiction of Seneca leader Red Jacket and John Trumbull’s portrait of Alexander Hamilton.

“This is a rare, must-see opportunity to experience such an inspiring and thought-provoking exhibition that speaks to Crystal Bridges’ mission to celebrate the American spirit through powerful art,” said museum executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Rod Bigelow. “The strength of our collection has allowed us to put forward a dynamic and inclusive exhibition that helps us see the ideals of the Constitution anew and envision ways to aspire to them.”

The original print of the Constitution was purchased last year by Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who acquired the historic document with the intention of making it accessible to the public. Crystal Bridges Board Chair Olivia Walton, heard about the sale and suggested partnering with Mr. Griffin to bring the document to Crystal Bridges first.

“I am thrilled to partner with Crystal Bridges to share the founding document of our democracy with visitors from across the country and abroad,” said Griffin. “People of all ages will have the opportunity to explore our Constitution, which ushered in the world’s most radical experiment in representative government at the time. I hope the experience will be enriching and thought-provoking for all who visit.”

