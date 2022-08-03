Hank Williams Jr., a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has announced a tour stop in North Little Rock on August 5.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hank Williams Jr., a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has announced a tour stop in North Little Rock on August 5 at the Simmons Bank Arena.

“It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters,” Williams said.

“We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”

One of the most influential artists of his time, Williams Jr. has helped define Country music in his five-decade career, earning titles as Entertainer of the Year from both the ACM and CMA, winning a GRAMMY Award along with his 10 nominations from The Recording Academy.