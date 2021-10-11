Country music sensation Reba McEntire headed to Little Rock

"Here's your one chance, Fancy, don't let me down!" Who else plans on going to see Reba at the Simmons Bank Arena in February?

Country music sensation Reba McEntire will be headed to Little Rock on Saturday, February 5, 2022 to perform at the Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $255, plus applicable service charges.

There's an eight ticket limit per household and face masks are recommended. Music starts at 8 p.m.