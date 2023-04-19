Leanne Morgan to perform at the Walton Arts Center

Viral comedian Leanne Morgan is coming to NWA during her Just Getting Started Tour to the Walton Arts Center on Oct. 6, 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Viral comedian Leanne Morgan’s Just Getting Started Tour is coming to Walton Arts Center Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Tickets are around $36 - $120 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets will be available at the Walton Arts Center website, or by visiting the Walton Arts Center on weekdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

After discovering her passion for stand-up comedy later in life, Morgan cemented herself as a successful comedian. Her signature brand of comedy has landed her at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal that has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers. She has garnered over 2.5 million followers across social media and her popular online stand-up special, So Yummy has reached over 50 million views on YouTube.

Morgan’s fan base continues to grow with her as she discusses everything from being a housewife and sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby. Morgan has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View, and Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom. Her first Netflix standup special premiered on April 11, 2023, and now she is back on the road with her Just Getting Started tour.

“I named my second tour Just Getting Started because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life! This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life,” Morgan said.

