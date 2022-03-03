Colt Ford to perform at Roland Cherokee Casino

The Roland Cherokee Casino & Hotel announced Colt Ford will be performing a free show Thursday, March 10.

ROLAND, Okla. — The Roland Cherokee Casino & Hotel announced Colt Ford will be performing a free show next week.

Colt Ford, a country rap pioneer, will be performing at the Lee Creek Tavern on Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. The show will be free to everyone who attends.

The Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., near the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64.

For more information, click here and select Roland or call visit (800) 256- 2338.

