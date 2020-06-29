Cirque Italia Water Circus is coming to Fort Smith 4th of July weekend

The animal-free, pirate-themed aquatic spectacular will be held under a swirling tent at the Central Mall parking lot July 2-5.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cirque Italia will be performing their all-new ‘Water Circus Silver’ show Friday (July 2) through Monday (July 5) in Fort Smith.

The event will be located at the Central Mall parking lot under a grand, swirling white and blue tent.

Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that debuted in 2012 with a strict animal-free policy.

Under the tent, patrons will watch Cirque Italia artists perform over a water-stage holding 35,000 gallons of water.

Cirque Italia writes, “Inspired by the element of water, the acts express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the interdimensional effect. In a nod to the inner child, mermaids rise from the depths, and even dinosaurs make an appearance.”

The story begins with the Ringmaster fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. He then takes the audience on a journey through high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more as he attempts to defeat pirates in a quest for the treasure.

Event-goers can look forward to seeing juggling knives, a suspenseful ‘Crossbow’ act and a ‘Wheel of Death’ performance, as well as watching performers swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and perform stunts on BMX bikes and roller skates.

Event Times:

July 2 and July 3 – 7:30 p.m.

July 4 – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

July 5 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10, and one free child admission is included with the purchase of an adult ticket. Use coupon code: FREE

Buy tickets here or call (941)704-8572.