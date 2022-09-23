Clarksville Cinema to host free footall game showings

Both NCAA and NFL matches will be available for fans to watch on the big screen!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Cinema announced a lineup of free football game showings that will take place Sept. 24-26.

Located at 2424 W Clark Rd in Clarksville, the cinema is inviting residents to bring friends and experience the game in a "fun new way."

The following games will be shown on the big screen:

NCAA Saturday:

#11 Tennessee Volunteers vs #20 Florida Gators - 2:30 p.m.

#10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs #23 Texas A&M - 6:00 p.m.

NFL Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts - 12 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals - 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos - 7:20 p.m.

NFL Monday Night Football:

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - 7:15 p.m.

Game showings are open to the community and admission is free.

Here's our full lineup of NCAA and NFL games for this Saturday, Sunday and Monday! Bring your friends and experience the... Posted by Clarksville Cinema on Monday, September 19, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device