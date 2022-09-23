Clarksville Cinema to host free footall game showings

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Cinema announced a lineup of free football game showings that will take place Sept. 24-26.
Located at 2424 W Clark Rd in Clarksville, the cinema is inviting residents to bring friends and experience the game in a "fun new way."
The games will consist of both National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and National Football League (NFL) matches.
The following games will be shown on the big screen:
NCAA Saturday:
- #11 Tennessee Volunteers vs #20 Florida Gators - 2:30 p.m.
- #10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs #23 Texas A&M - 6:00 p.m.
NFL Sunday:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts - 12 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals - 3:25 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos - 7:20 p.m.
NFL Monday Night Football:
- Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - 7:15 p.m.
Game showings are open to the community and admission is free.
