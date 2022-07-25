x
Entertainment

Chicago coming to North Little Rock in October

The legendary rock band will be playing at Simmons Bank Arena on October 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Robert Lamm , from left, James Pankow, Walter Parazaider and Lee Loughnane from Chicago perform at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 8, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chicago will be making a stop in Arkansas during their U.S. tour that's set to kick off on July 26.

The legendary rock band will be playing in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are set to go on sale on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. and will range between $49.50 and $149.50, with an eight ticket limit per household. 

The band's influence is undeniable as the legendary rock-and-roll group charted as the highest ranked American band on Billboard Magazine's Top 125 artists of all time list. 

The rock group was also the first American rock band to successfully chart top 40 albums over six consecutive decades. 

   

