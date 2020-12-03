Cher announced Thursday that all tour dates have been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from the original announcement of Cher's tour.

Cher announced Thursday, March 12 that all dates of her Here We Go Again Tour have been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

In her statement, Cher said:

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I'm excited to see everyone when we're back out on the road."

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.