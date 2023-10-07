Tickets on sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center

See a new Tudor period with this pop retelling of the history of Henry the VIII and his wives, told by all six women he wed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —

Tickets are now available for sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center. The show will run from September 12-17.

The new musical, which has won several awards including a Tony, is a retelling of English history by the six wives of King Henry VII in the 1500s. Every woman gets to tell her side of the story through a pop "historemix," with a Billboard No. 1 cast album.

There will be eight shows at the Walton Arts center and tickets can be purchased here.

