x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Tickets on sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center

See a new Tudor period with this pop retelling of the history of Henry the VIII and his wives, told by all six women he wed.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —
Tickets are now available for sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center. The show will run from September 12-17.

The new musical, which has won several awards including a Tony, is a retelling of English history by the six wives of King Henry VII in the 1500s. Every woman gets to tell her side of the story through a pop "historemix," with a Billboard No. 1 cast album.

There will be eight shows at the Walton Arts center and tickets can be purchased here.

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out