Tickets on sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —
Tickets are now available for sale for 'Six' at the Walton Arts Center. The show will run from September 12-17.
The new musical, which has won several awards including a Tony, is a retelling of English history by the six wives of King Henry VII in the 1500s. Every woman gets to tell her side of the story through a pop "historemix," with a Billboard No. 1 cast album.
There will be eight shows at the Walton Arts center and tickets can be purchased here.
