Catch holiday classic 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Monday on CBS

TEXAS, USA — Monday night, CBS will air "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." The stop-motion animated Christmas movie will play three days before Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the network. "Rudolph," based on the 1939 story, first aired in 1964.
Later, the day after Thanksgiving, "Frosty The Snowman" will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern followed by "Frosty Returns" at 8:30 p.m. The original "Frosty" was first seen on television screens in 1969.
Be sure to double check local listings to make sure you don't miss out on these holiday classics on TV.