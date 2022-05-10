Roland Cherokee Hotel & Casino announces Casey Donahew to perform

The Cherokee Hotel & Casino in Roland announced Casey Donahew will be performing a free show on May 14.

ROLAND, Ark. — The Cherokee Hotel & Casino announced Casey Donahew will be coming to the stage soon.

The country singer will be performing in Roland for a free show on Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. with the show being open to everyone ages 21 and up.

Donahew has risen from the local Texas music scene, and is the voice behind hits like “Standoff” and "All Night Party.'

