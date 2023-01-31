'Moulin Rouge' musical to make Arkansas debut at Walton Arts Center

Named a "valentine to Broadway", the musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' will make its Arkansas debut on Feb. 9-19 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Named a "valentine to Broadway", the musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

According to a release by the Walton Arts Center, the musical earned 10 Tony awards in 2021 including best musical, two Drama League Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and 10 Outer Critics Circle Award honors.

The musical celebrates over 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga and features many iconic songs from the Baz Luhrmann film, including recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Individuals who purchase tickets now through Wednesday, Feb. 8 at noon will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package. The package includes:

two VIP Experience tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

a commemorative tote bag

a chocolate package from Hershey

a $100 gift card to Ella's Table

a Moulin Rouge! themed print by local artist Aaron Bleidt

The winner will be notified on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will show on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the Broadway musical start $51 and are available online here, at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device