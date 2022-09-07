Blake Shelton bringing tour to North Little Rock in 2023

Country music superstar Blake Shelton announced that he will be bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to Simmons Bank Arena in March of 2023.

The critically acclaimed and multiplatinum artist is set to perform in North Little Rock on March 16, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 and can be found on Blake Shelton's official website or Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range between $49 and $249, with a 6 ticket limit per household.

Alongside Shelton will be Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, who are joining the lineup as opening acts of Shelton's headlining tour that will span over 18-dates.