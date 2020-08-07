Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert event

The concert will be played at drive-in theaters across the country on July 25. It features special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Music fans who crave that concert-going experience are in luck, as one popular performer will be giving audiences across the country, including WNY, a pandemic-safe way to enjoy their favorite songs.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Blake Shelton will be the next performer to grace drive-in screens across the US and Canada. His performance will be filmed and shown at drive-ins for one night only, including the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

The concert is happening through the Encore Drive-In Nights series presented by Encore Live. The concert take place July 25 and tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14. Each ticket will be valid for an entire vehicle.

Fans will have to follow proper social distancing guidelines and contactless payment and ticketing systems will be in effect.