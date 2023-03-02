Bentonville seeks skater advice ahead of park construction

Skaters bring your pencils and knowledge to the Bentonville Community Center on Feb. 21 for the town meeting of your dreams.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is inviting residents to attend a "public input session" with skatepark designers on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

The goal of the meeting is to share ideas for the future skatepark at 8th Street Gateway Park.

Bentonvillians are invited to bring their own ideas, wonders, and excitement to the meeting.

