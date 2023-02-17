Avett Brothers returning to Walmart AMP this summer

The three-time Grammy nominees made mainstream waves with their major label debut, 'I And Love And You', which landed at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 list.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Avett Brothers will take the stage as part of the Walmart AMP's Cox Concert Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Presales will start on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45-99.50 plus applicable fees.

The three-time Grammy nominees made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 list.

In 2012, The Carpenter hit No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the band's show can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on the Avett Brothers, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

