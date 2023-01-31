Auditions open for a local NWA vocal band

Local singers and vocal percussionists have the chance to live out their “Pitch Perfect” dreams as part of WACappella, a VoiceJam vocal band.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local singers and vocal percussionists have the chance to live out their “Pitch Perfect” dreams, as part of WACappella, a VoiceJam vocal band for adults. Auditions are open now through Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Adults 18 and older may submit audition videos here. Good quality audio and video are required with clear, unamplified sound. The total audition video should be less than one minute.

Singers selected for the group will be announced on Monday, March 6. The group will perform while the judges deliberate and choose the VoiceJam grand champion at the VoiceJam Competition Saturday, April 15 at Walton Arts Center.

Audition videos should begin with the applicant’s name, place of residence, and title of the song. Singers should record themselves singing 16 measures (or up to 30 seconds) of a song of their choice, a cappella.

Vocal percussionists should record percussion examples of a rock style and ballad style, up to 30 seconds total. Applicants may apply for both singer and vocal percussionist positions.

Local choral director and a cappella enthusiast Jim Bob Loyd will direct this new group. Loyd is a Bentonville native, currently in his 15th year of teaching choir. In 2006, he formed Arkansas’ first contemporary collegiate a cappella group, the A Cappella Mafia, at the University of Central Arkansas.

He also enjoys working with and arranging for the ACC Choir Camp group, ACCappella. His arrangements have been performed by high school and collegiate groups across the U.S.

Loyd will be joined by Rob Dietz, an award-winning producer, published arranger and author, ACDA contemporary a cappella chair, singer and vocal percussionist known for his work as an arranger and group coach for NBC’s “The Sing-Off" and for his collaboration with a cappella groups Pentatonix and VoicePlay. Dietz will provide a special musical arrangement based on the group’s vocal ranges and skills.

Aside from the fun of being a part of the local vocal band, participants in WACappella will also receive VoiceJam swag, complimentary tickets to the VoiceJam Competition, and workshop passes. Teachers who are selected for the group may receive 12 professional development hours from Walton Arts Center.

Members of WACappella will be required to attend one virtual rehearsal on Sunday, March 12, and four in-person Sunday rehearsals, March 26, April 2, April 9, and one on Thursday, April 13.

