Ashley McBryde bringing tour to Little Rock in August 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ACM and CMA award winner Ashley McBryde will be bringing her tour back to her home state in August 2021.

McBryde is set to perform at the Robinson Performance Hall on August 7, 2021 with opening guest, Morgan Wade.

McBryde's This Town Talks Tour kicks off June 12 in Roanoke, Va. before heading out to an additional 36 cities across the U.S. into 2022, wrapping on Jan.15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick, and Ray Fulcher will also tag along for select shows.

Pre-sale tickets for McBryde’s fan-club The Trybe begin Tuesday May 18, at 10 a.m. local time, while the Spotify pre-sale will begin Wednesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale everywhere Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and additional information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.