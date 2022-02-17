An Arkansas native choreographed Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Little Rock native Fatima Robinson is the woman behind this year’s Super Bowl performance.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan was a major player for Super Bowl LVI, but they never stepped foot on the field.

"I was born in Little Rock, yes. I moved [with] my mom when I was 5-years-old,” Robinson said.

Fatima says she still visits Arkansas from time to time with this is the place where she was born, and where her mom was raised.

In 2022, the Arkansas native showcased her talent on a world stage.

"Dre called me personally and told me he had something really big planned,” Robinson said discussing how she got involved in the performance. “And as we got to talking, he told me he was going to perform at the Super Bowl halftime with some of his friends. I'm like ugh, amazing."

Those friends, R&B singer Mary J. Blige, rappers Snoop Dog, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and more. She only had a few weeks to prepare for that performance.

Believe it or not, this isn't her first Super Bowl performance.

"I've been doing this for over 30 years,” said Robinson.” “This nothing new to me."

In 2011, she worked with the Black Eye Peas for their performance at Super Bowl XLV. She talks about it casually now but there was a time when this was only a dream looking up to dancers like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kit, and Debbie Allen.

"Dancing was just a hobby to me that eventually, I realized that I can make a career out of," said Robinson.

A career, that brought her to Super Bowl LVI and where Robinson says it was historic in itself because of the types of performances.

"It's the first all hip-hop performance during the Super Bowl," said Robinson.

Some fans are calling this Super Bowl halftime, the best ever. However, Fatima remains humble.

"I don't know if it's the best ever," Robinson said. However, she is thankful for the positive feedback and support from Arkansans.

Robinson stands as a reminder that Black History isn’t just a thing of the past, it is being made now.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.