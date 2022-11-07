'$5 Discount Tuesdays' returning to AMC Theatres through January 2023

To take part in the deal, AMC guests need to be members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join.

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest theater chain in the world is bringing back its "$5 Discount Tuesdays" ahead of the holiday movie season.

AMC Theatres' promotion begins Nov. 8 and goes through the end of January 2023.

This will give moviegoers the opportunity to see upcoming blockbusters like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" at all AMC locations in the U.S. on Tuesdays for $5, plus tax.

AMC previously offered discounted tickets on Tuesdays from July to October.

In addition to the discounted movie ticket, AMC guests can also get a small popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for $5, plus tax.

