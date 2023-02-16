Alamo Drafthouse Drive-In cinema coming to Fayetteville: All you need to know

The cinema chain is known for its interactive, menu-paired film screenings of a variety of films ranging from modern genres to old-time classics.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open a drive-in location on Highway 112 in Fayetteville next year.

It will be the cinema chain's first drive-in venue, and the first location in Arkansas.

Known for its interactive and menu-paired film screenings, the cinema will show Hollywood blockbusters, first-run releases and independent and house titles in 4K and with 7.1 Dolby surround sound.

“Our mission at Alamo Drafthouse is to preserve, celebrate, and innovate the cinema experience,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “Drive-in theaters deeply influenced the Alamo Drafthouse preshow, programming, and design from the very beginning, but we have never managed to incorporate a permanent drive-in into any of our theaters. We are beyond excited to launch the first Alamo drive-in screen in Fayetteville!”

Drive-In Screening

The Austin-based cinema-eatery will commemorate the announcement with a Rolling Roadshow screening of Universal Pictures’ Cocaine Bear on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The screening will feature a live intro from Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman.

Guests will also enjoy bear-themed props, food and drinks from Fossil Cove Brewing Co., T-Boys BBQ and Meaux Beignet, costumed guests and a special photo opportunity with a real-life stuffed teddy bear.

The Drive-In

The new drive-in pays homage to the popular 112 Drive-In theater which closed after 42 years.

The outdoor screen will be located in the south corner of the property where guests can watch films under the stars from the comfort of their own cars, cyclist seating or the cinema’s outdoor beer garden.

Alamo Drafthouse’s entire scratch-made food menu will be available for delivery to guests at their vehicles. In addition to the latest first run films, guests can expect to see drive-in favorites, cult classics, and other beloved repertory films on the outdoor screen.

Cinema Auditorium

Each film screening features a unique and personally crafted pre-show program that the cinema says allows guests the "full service experience."

In addition to its drive-in, there will be eight theaters with a total of 800 seats where guests will be able to conveniently order food and drink items from a full-course menu.

The menu will feature appetizers, entrees, desserts as well as full bar options including cocktails, spirits and draft beers. Unique to the Fayetteville location will be a stand-alone bar and outdoor beer garden, which the company says will have dozens of beers on tap.

Theaters will be equipped with a call button alongside seats that allows guests to call servers to get their order taken and brought directly to them.

Seating can be reserved in person, online or through the Alamo Drafthouse mobile app.

