Alamo Drafthouse hosting movie screening to celebrate new Highway 112 location

The event will feature costumed guests, food and drinks from local restaurants as well as photo opportunities with a real-life stuffed teddy bear. 🧸

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Austin-based cimema chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced that it will open a new drive-in location on Highway 112 in Fayetteville next year.

The drive-in is part of a mixed-use land development planned for Northwest Arkansas and will be the chain's first drive-in venue as well as its first location in Arkansas.

Known for its interactive and menu-paired film screenings, the cinema will show Hollywood blockbusters, first-run releases and independent and house titles in 4K and with 7.1 Dolby surround sound.

Alamo Drafthouse will commemorate the announcement with a Rolling Roadshow screening of Universal Pictures’ Cocaine Bear on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The screening will take place at the site of the former 112 Drive-In that closed after 42 years last August.

Guests will also be able to enjoy pre-screening activities including bear-themed props, food and drinks from Fossil Cove Brewing Co., T-Boys BBQ and Meaux Beignet, costumed guests and a special photo opportunity with a real-life stuffed teddy bear.

Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman, along with local franchise partners and city officials, will give remarks before the movie screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Doors to the event will open at 4:30 p.m.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device