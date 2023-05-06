A night of fun for Paw Patrol fans coming to the Walton Arts Center

The world-famous pups are taking the stage in Fayetteville this fall.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, is coming to the Walton Arts Center from September 29 to October 1.

Paw Patrol Live! is based on the Nickelodeon series Paw Patrol which features heroic puppies who protect their town. In Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite the pups "navigate the globe" to catch clones and rescue Robo Dog.

The sale of tickets on the Walton Arts Center website begins Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) packages will be available including a premium seat and a photo opp with characters after the show.

Show Dates and Times

Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 pm

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 am and 2 pm

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 pm

