x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Entertainment

5NEWS Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

The 5NEWS Morning Team - Ruben Diaz, Laura Simon, and Tyler Moore - need your help deciding who has the "best" ugly Christmas sweater.

JOHNSON, Ark. — The 5NEWS Morning Team - Ruben Diaz, Laura Simon and Tyler Moore - need your help deciding who has the "best" ugly Christmas sweater. 

You can cast your vote here. 

The options include:

Ruben, Tyler or Laura?

1 / 4
KFSM
Ruben Diaz

WATCH: 5NEWS "Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest"

You can join in as well by sending a photo of yourself in your best ugly Christmas sweater to the 5NEWS Facebook page or app or by emailing news@kfsm.com. 

The morning team will vote on the photos submitted, and one lucky viewer will be chosen as the winner and will receive a 5NEWS umbrella.

5NEWS Viewers "Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest"

1 / 3
Alma Holiday

The winners of both contests will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 18.

RELATED: NWA, River Valley 2020 holiday season charities and fundraisers

RELATED: LIST: Local Christmas festivities, parades, Santa stops, kids' events and more