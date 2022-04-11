5NEWS This Morning team tries pickleball in Bentonville

The morning team headed to Osage Park in Bentonville to try out the new pickleball courts.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Your 5NEWS This Morning team hit the pickleball court to see why people are falling in love with this growing sport.

Ruben Diaz, Jo Ellison, Zac Scott and Tiffany Lee headed out to Osage Park in Bentonville where they have recently added multiple public pickleball courts.

"We initially had four pickleball courts when this parked opened just over a year ago but we saw just a demand for the sport of pickleball in this area. They were constantly filled with players. So, we just recently opened four new courts. We added fencing. We added lighting, to keep up with the demands from the public," said Layne Hiatt Director of Programming for the Peel Compton Foundation.

Kate Williams and Kathryn Hotchkiss who are both USA Pickleball ambassadors gave the team a rundown on how the game is played. They taught the 5NEWS crew the correct way to hold a paddle, hit the ball, the rules of pickleball and how to have fun while throwing down a little competition.

5NEWS photojournalists Alex Guss, Will Maxwell and producer Kyra Castro were there to capture the team in action and helped put together a two-part series. Part One shows the 5NEWS team learning pickleball and warming up to play. Part 2 shows an actual game between the team.

Jo and Zac teamed up to take on Tiffany and Ruben.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device