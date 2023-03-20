3 Doors Down coming to Walmart AMP in August

3 Doors Down will bring their Away From the Sun Anniversary tour with Candlebox to Rogers on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

ROGERS, Ark. — 3 Doors Down will take the stage at Walmart AMP this summer with Candlebox on Wednesday, Aug. 9 as part of their Away From The Sun Anniversary tour.

Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be sold to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $30-89.50 plus applicable fees. Pre-sales start on Tuesday, March 21.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

This season, new to the Walmart AMP is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on the 3 Doors Down 2023 tour and other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

