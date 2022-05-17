2022 Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race taking place in Fayetteville, expect road closures

The 45th Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race is being held in Fayetteville from May 19 through 22. Drivers are to expect intermittent road closures throughout the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More than 200 professional cyclists representing 13 countries and 24 teams will be competing in the 45th Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race.

Held May 19 to 22, the Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race (WJMSR) is North America’s longest-running multi-day stage race. A stage race is a road cycling race in which each day counts as a stage and each stage has a winner. The overall race winner is the fastest cyclist or team when the results of all the days of the race days are combined.

The WJMSR has a long history of gender equality with the pro fields being divided almost equally between males and females competing for equal cash prizes. Equal prize money will be distributed among the top 20 male and female athletes in the overall standings. A new feature this year will award the overall men’s and women’s winners with gold and diamond medallions valued at more than $5,000 and each custom-made by Underwoods Fine Jewelers, a long-time business located on Dickson Street.

The final stage of the WJMSR professional divisions will be live-streamed on Global Cycling Network (GCN).

Sunday’s Experience Fayetteville Criterium will be held in downtown Fayetteville on a 1.2-mile circuit course as the fourth and final stage of the race. The Experience Fayetteville Criterium will be the most spectator-friendly of the stages, as spectators will be able to line the race route that winds from Dickson Street to the Fayetteville square.

Here is a quick overview of the professional race schedule:

Thursday, May 19: Mount Gaylor & Devil’s Den Road Race Pro Women race 69 miles and finish @ 3:15 pm Pro Men race 119 miles and finish @ 4:00 pm

Friday, May 20: Mount Sequoyah Road Race Pro Women race 67 miles and finish @ 2:45 pm Pro Men race 113 miles and finish @ 3:30 pm

Saturday, May 21: Arkansas Tourism Devil’s Den Time Trial Pro Women start @ 12:00 pm Pro Men start @ 1:00 pm

Sunday, May 22: Experience Fayetteville Criterium (1.2 mile circuit) Pro Women race 16 laps starting @ 3:00 pm Pro Men race 30 laps starting @ 4:00 pm



Several roads in Fayetteville will be closed intermittently from Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, for the races.

Although the majority of the race will take place south of Fayetteville, a portion of the Thursday and Friday racecourses take place within city limits and will cause intermittent road closures. Sunday’s race, a spectator-friendly criterium, takes place around downtown Fayetteville and will require several road closures for the duration of the race.

A full listing of scheduled road closures follows:

Thursday, May 19 – Mount Gaylor Road Race (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

The start and finish location will be the parking lot near Baum Walker Stadium.

Portions of 15th St., Beechwood Ave., 18th St., S. Futrall Dr. and MLK Jr. Blvd. will be intermittently closed to traffic from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. as racers leave town to the south.

Portions of S. Cato Springs Rd./S. Razorback Rd. and the intersection of 15th and Razorback will have intermittent closures and adjusted traffic patterns from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as racers approach the finish line near the stadium from the south.

Friday, May 20 – Mount Sequoyah Road Race (11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

The starting location will be Walker Park. Portions of E. 15th St. and E. Huntsville Rd. will be intermittently closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. to noon as racers make their way out of town to the east.

Portions of S. Armstrong Ave., 15th, Morningside Dr., Huntsville, Willow Ave., E. Spring St., Fletcher Ave., N. Oklahoma Way, E. Missouri Way, E. Dogwood Ln. and N. Assembly Rd. will be intermittently closed 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to traffic as racers approach the finish line at Mt. Sequoyah. Please do not park on these streets, which are part of the racecourse, after noon. When driving in these areas, please watch for directions from volunteers stationed along the course.

Sunday, May 22 – Experience Fayetteville Criterium (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

The Experience Fayetteville Criterium race will be held in downtown Fayetteville, so portions of Church Ave., Mountain St., Block Ave., W. Center St., East Ave., W. Dickson Ave., West Ave. and Spring St. will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please do not park on these streets, which are part of the course, after 6 a.m. These roads will remain accessible to local traffic when cyclists are not present.

Drivers are to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these times. Drivers also are reminded to be watchful for cyclists on roads and highways south of Fayetteville Thursday through Sunday as competitors will be practicing and racing throughout the area.



