2020 Cox Concert Series: Who's playing at the Walmart AMP

Music fans have a lot to look forward to at the Walmart AMP this year.

ROGERS, Ark. — It's almost concert season for Arkansas' premier outdoor live music venue, the Walmart AMP.

Several performers ranging from country megastars, 90s rock legends, and today's top music acts have been announced for the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Here's a look at who will be playing:

Kenny Chesney Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Michael Franti & Spearhead - June 11

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair - June 13

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood - June 17

Journey with Pretenders - June 22

The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker Tour - June 24

Chicago with Rick Springfield - June 28

Melanie Martinez - July 8

Megadeth & Lamb of God - July 14

Rascal Flatts with Chase Rice and Matt Stell - July 17

for KING & COUNTRY with Company A Summer Tour - July 19

Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce - July 23

Lindsey Stirling The Artemis Tour - July 28

Phish - July 29

Jason Aldean We Back Tour 2020 - July 31

Sam Hunt The Southside Summer Tour 2020 - Aug. 6

Nickelback All The Right Reasons Tour - Aug. 8

The Avett Brothers with Tyler Childers - Aug. 9

Kidz Bop - Aug. 15

Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers - Aug. 18

Chris Young Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020 - Aug. 21

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - Aug. 23

Disturbed The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour - Aug. 26

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen - Aug. 27

Incubus with 311 with Badflower - Sept. 2

Dave Matthews Band - Sept. 22

Maren Morris RSVP The Tour - Oct. 9