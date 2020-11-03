2020 Cox Concert Series: Who's playing at the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — It's almost concert season for Arkansas' premier outdoor live music venue, the Walmart AMP.
Several performers ranging from country megastars, 90s rock legends, and today's top music acts have been announced for the 2020 Cox Concert Series.
Here's a look at who will be playing:
- Kenny Chesney Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Michael Franti & Spearhead - June 11
- Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair - June 13
- Steely Dan with Steve Winwood - June 17
- Journey with Pretenders - June 22
- The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker Tour - June 24
- Chicago with Rick Springfield - June 28
- Melanie Martinez - July 8
- Megadeth & Lamb of God - July 14
- Rascal Flatts with Chase Rice and Matt Stell - July 17
- for KING & COUNTRY with Company A Summer Tour - July 19
- Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce - July 23
- Lindsey Stirling The Artemis Tour - July 28
- Phish - July 29
- Jason Aldean We Back Tour 2020 - July 31
- Sam Hunt The Southside Summer Tour 2020 - Aug. 6
- Nickelback All The Right Reasons Tour - Aug. 8
- The Avett Brothers with Tyler Childers - Aug. 9
- Kidz Bop - Aug. 15
- Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers - Aug. 18
- Chris Young Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020 - Aug. 21
- Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - Aug. 23
- Disturbed The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour - Aug. 26
- Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen - Aug. 27
- Incubus with 311 with Badflower - Sept. 2
- Dave Matthews Band - Sept. 22
- Maren Morris RSVP The Tour - Oct. 9
Tickets for concerts can be purchased by visiting www.amptickets.com.