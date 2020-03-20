x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

about-us

Governor Cuomo orders hair salons, barbershops & tattoo parlors to close Saturday

Nail Salons will also be impacted by the executive order.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday that all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors will be closed indefinitely starting Saturday night to combat the spread of COVID-19. 

A portion of the executive order says this:
"Effective March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. and until further notice, all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public. This shall also include nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services, as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance."

The order was signed to halt large numbers of people being in one place at a time. The Governor said that all activities that take place in those businesses can't take place while social distancing.  

RELATED: Cuomo: 75% of the workforce must work from home to reduce spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Erie County has 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases; lacking supplies to test new cases

RELATED: Supplies for coronavirus testing in short supply in Western New York