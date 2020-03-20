Governor Cuomo orders hair salons, barbershops & tattoo parlors to close Saturday

Nail Salons will also be impacted by the executive order.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday that all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors will be closed indefinitely starting Saturday night to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A portion of the executive order says this:

"Effective March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. and until further notice, all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public. This shall also include nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services, as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance."